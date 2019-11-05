The President of Nepal Bidhya Devi Bhandari (File photo)
The President of Nepal Bidhya Devi Bhandari (File photo)

Governors of all seven provinces appointed in Nepal

ANI | Updated: Nov 05, 2019 10:00 IST

Kathmandu [Nepal], Nov 5 (ANI): A day after relieving governors of all seven provinces, Nepal President Bidhya Devi Bhandari on Monday appointed new governors upon the recommendation of cabinet ministers after a meeting held here.
The Office of President, in an official statement, said that Bhandari made appointments as recommended by the government as per Article 163 (2) of the Constitution.
As per the release, Somnath Adhikari 'Pyasi' has been appointed as the governor of Province 1, Tilak Pariyar of Province 2, Bishnu Prasad Prasai of Province 3, Amik Sherchan of Gandaki Province 4, Dharmanath Yadav of Province 5, Govinda Prasad Kalauni of Province 6 and Sharmila Kumari Panta of Province 7.
Earlier on Sunday, governors from these provinces were relieved in accordance with the constitutional provisions at the recommendation of the Council of Ministers.
Those who were relieved from the posts are Govinda Bahadur Tumhang, chief of Province 1, Ratneswor Kayastha of Province 2, Anuradha Koirala of Province 3, Baburam Kunwar of Province 4, Umakant Jha of Province 5, Durga Keshar Khanal of Province 6 and Ratneshwor Malla of Province 7.
The province chiefs were appointed two years ago by the Sher Bahadur Deuba government. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 10:46 IST

Rajnath Singh arrives in Moscow to boost Defence cooperation with Russia

Moscow [Russia], Nov 5 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday arrived in Moscow on a three-day visit to Russia where he will discuss modalities pertaining to defence co-production between the two countries.



Updated: Nov 05, 2019 08:54 IST

India contributes USD 1 mn for WFP's humanitarian activities in N Korea

Seoul [South Korea], Nov 5 (ANI): As North Korea faces chronic food shortage, India has contributed USD 1 million to the World Food Programme (WFP) for its humanitarian activities in Pyongyang, the UN agency's monthly report said on Tuesday.



Updated: Nov 05, 2019 08:48 IST

Several injured as clash between police, protestors erupt in Santiago

Santiago [Chile], Nov 5 (ANI): Several people injured after clashes between anti-government protestors and police erupted during a rally in the Chilean capital on Monday.



Updated: Nov 05, 2019 05:48 IST

Turkish authorities capture sister of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi

Ankara [Turkey], Nov 5 (Sputnik/ANI): Turkish authorities have detained the elder sister of the slain Islamic State terrorist group leader Abu Bakr Baghdadi and her family in northern Syria, media reported on Monday.



Updated: Nov 05, 2019 05:26 IST

US begins formal withdrawal from Paris climate accord

Washington [US], Nov 05 (ANI): The Trump administration has officially begun the process of withdrawal from the Paris climate accord, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Monday.



Updated: Nov 05, 2019 05:06 IST

18 Woman MPs to not seek re-election in British Parliament due to abuse

London [UK], Nov 05 (ANI): Eighteen women serving in British Parliament said that they are not seeking election due to abuse threats and a culture of intimidation, New York Times reported on Monday.



Updated: Nov 05, 2019 04:47 IST

Pakistan releases Kartarpur song ahead of corridor inauguration

Islamabad [Pakistan], Nov 5 (ANI): Pakistan on Monday launched a special song ahead of the inauguration of the corridor connecting Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur in India to Darbar Sahib Gurdwara in Kartarpur, Pakistan this week.



Updated: Nov 05, 2019 04:12 IST

Madagascar hosts 6th edition of monthly literary event by Indian Embassy

Antananarivo [Madagascar], Nov 5 (ANI): Four renowned poets read out their translations of Indian poems in French and Malagasy at a monthly literary programme organised by the Indian Embassy in Madagascar here.



Updated: Nov 05, 2019 04:11 IST

Panasonic displays future car at Tokyo Motor Show 2019

Tokyo [Japan], Nov 05 (ANI): Tokyo Motor Show is one of the world's largest car exhibition which has attracted attention from car manufacturers with its new products. The theme of the Tokyo Motor Show in 2019 is 'future'.



Updated: Nov 05, 2019 03:00 IST

Pakistan releases stamp ahead of Kartarpur Corridor inauguration

Islamabad [Pakistan], Nov 5 (ANI): Pakistan on Monday released a commemorative postage stamp for pilgrims visiting Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara.



Updated: Nov 05, 2019 02:58 IST

Yamaha exhibits electric and three-wheeled bikes

Tokyo [Japan], Nov 5 (ANI): Yamaha, a pioneer in motorsports, announced a new product at the Tokyo Motor Show 2019.



Updated: Nov 05, 2019 02:42 IST

PM Modi reaches Delhi after concluding 3-day Thailand visit

New Delhi [India], Nov 5 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned to New Delhi on Tuesday concluding his three-day visit to Thailand where he participated in ASEAN- India, East Asia and RCEP summits.


