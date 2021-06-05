Govt employees in Gilgit-Baltistan boycott work for incentives

Gilgit-Baltistan [PoK], June 5 (ANI): Several government employees of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) on Thursday boycotted work demanding hike in incentives.

They staged a sit-in outside the Chief Minister's House demanding time-scale promotions, disparity reduction, utility, house hiring, executive allowances and other incentives, reported Dawn.

Holding banners and shouting slogans, the protesters also blocked traffic on the River-view Road. They said the GB government's representatives had promised the resolution of their issues many times in the past but the promises turned out to be false.

The government employees boycotted work across the region on the call of the All Line Departments Association, reported Dawn.

The protesters said they demanded rights, which were given to government employees in other parts of the country.

Young Doctors Association president Ejaz Ayub complained that the GB government employees were discriminated against over salary and allowance payments, reported Dawn.

A protester said a six-point charter of demands had been presented to the government for approval.

According to Dawn, he said the protest would continue until all demands were met. (ANI)