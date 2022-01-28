Govt taking steps to bring back 7 sailors abducted by Houthis: MEA

New Delhi [India], January 28 (ANI): Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi reaffirmed on Friday that the Government of India is initiating steps to get back seven Indian sailors who were on board the UAE flagged cargo vessel Rwabee seized by the Houthis earlier this month.

"As per the latest information, received by the shipping company based in UAE, seven Indian sailors captured by Houthis are in good health and are being provided with regular meals, however, their captors have not allowed them to communicate with their families," he said during the weekly MEA's media briefing held virtually.

"Government of India is in touch with multiple sources including the United Nations Mission to support the Hudaydah Agreement to reaffirm the safety and well-being of our sailors and reinforce the message to the Houthis to release the sailors soon," he added.



Further, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi reaffirmed India's stance towards the recent terror attack in UAE.

"Foreign Minister Jaishankar has condemned the terror attacks in UAE in strongest terms to his UAE counterpart in his telephonic conversation," he said.

"UNSC also condemned the heinous terrorist attack in UAE on January 17. We are continuously monitoring the situation," he added.

Two Indians were among the casualties in the January 17 attack involving three oil tankers and a fire in the construction site of Abu Dhabi's new airport construction site.

Also, the UAE Foreign Minister and International Cooperation, Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan shared the details of the attack and conveyed the deepest condolences of the UAE government on the death of two Indians. (ANI)

