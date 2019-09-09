External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addressing the Business Summit in Singapore on Monday. (ANI/Photo)
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addressing the Business Summit in Singapore on Monday. (ANI/Photo)

Govt will not shy away from taking bold decisions: Jaishankar

ANI | Updated: Sep 09, 2019 20:22 IST

Singapore, Sept 9 (ANI): The Indian government will not shy away from taking bold decisions and work towards reforming the corporate sector to make it more accountable, responsible and innovative in the long run, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Monday.
"This is a government that will not shy away from bold decisions. It implemented GST, the biggest tax reform in decades...It has introduced Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, a quick, transparent and market-driven approach to resolve stressed assets and release funds and productive capacity for the economy," Jaishankar said in his address at the India-Singapore Business Summit.
"But it is doing something more. It is reforming the corporate sector, making it more accountable and responsible. It will, in the long run, make it cleaner, more efficient and innovative. It will improve the ability of banks to recover loans and keep the engine of economy running," he noted.
The minister said building new India is not solely a "government project" but a national endeavour based on dreams, energy, drive, talent, hard work and innovation of all sections of the society.
He reiterated the government's commitment towards making India a USD 5-trillion economy by 2024 and called on every sector of the economy and section of the society to rally together towards this goal.
"There were two ways to look at this, one that we have moved up from a two-trillion dollar economy to another closer to three trillion in 5 years. So our target is not beyond our reach. Two, This is the first time we are setting a clear target or goal. It is like a national mission statement, and it is a call for each sector of the economy and section of society to rally together for a common goal."
Jaishankar said that the government's confidence in achieving its commitments stems from the new generation of entrepreneurs who are committed to innovate and benchmark themselves to the world standards.
"India is a country that is prepared to defend itself with its strength but will also deal with the world on the basis of its pluralist and inclusive ethos and democratic values. We demonstrated our will to defend ourself against terrorism and against unilateral efforts to change the ground situation that could have an irreversible impact on our security," he added.
He said India and Singapore share much in common as much in history as their vision for the world. "We can contribute to our region more when we can do more with each other. That is going to be the defining agenda for India and Singapore as we step forward into the future together." (ANI)

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 19:32 IST

Afghanistan: 3 people wounded in IED blast in Kabul

Kabul [Afghanistan], Sept 9 (ANI): At least three people were injured in a magnetic improvised explosive device (IED) blast in Shaheed Square here on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 19:20 IST

Nepal, China ink 3 agreements during Chinese FM's visit

Kathmandu [Nepal], Sept 9 (ANI): Nepal and China on Monday exchanged three agreements following bilateral talks between the Nepalese Minister of Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali and his visiting Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 18:09 IST

China, Pak agree to strengthen cooperation on Afghan issue

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sept 9 (ANI): China and Pakistan have agreed to strengthen cooperation on the Afghanistan issue, and backed the need for an Afghan-led and Afgan owned peace and reconciliation process to end the 18-year long war in the country.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 17:36 IST

Geneva: Posters highlighting human rights violations in...

Geneva [Switzerland], Sept 9 (ANI): Posters and banners highlighting human rights violations in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have appeared in front of the United Nations office here during the 42nd session of the UN Human Rights Council.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 17:34 IST

Deeply concerned over lockdown in Kashmir: UN rights chief Bachelet

Geneva [Switzerland], Sept 9 (ANI): United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet on Monday said that she was "deeply concerned" over the "impact of recent actions" by the Indian government on the "human rights of Kashmiris" including the detention of political leaders and activi

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 17:06 IST

China, Pak agree to firmly push forward construction of CPEC

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sept 9 (ANI): China and Pakistan have agreed to firmly push forward the construction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), and complete the ongoing projects under it in a time-bound manner.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 17:02 IST

India, Pak to make statements on J-K at UNHRC session tomorrow

Geneva [Switzerland], Sept 9 (ANI): India and Pakistan are slated to make statements on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir during the ongoing 42nd UN Human Rights Session on September 10.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 16:44 IST

Indian delegation in Geneva to counter Pak's claims of human...

Geneva [Switzerland], Sept 9 (ANI): A high-level Indian delegation is in Geneva to hold meetings with groups and representatives of various countries to counter Pakistan's allegations of human rights violations in Kashmir.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 16:01 IST

Fresh clashes erupt in PoK against Pak Army atrocities

Tatta Pani [PoK], Sep 9 (ANI): Large scale protests broke out in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) on Monday over atrocities by Pakistani Army and human rights violations.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 15:07 IST

China, Pak discuss Kashmir issue, Beijing opposes any unilateral...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sep 9 (ANI): China on Monday opposed 'any unilateral actions that complicate the situation' in Jammu and Kashmir as it maintained that the issue should be "peacefully resolved based on the UN Charter, relevant UN Security Council resolutions and bilateral agreements."

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 13:51 IST

British Airways cancels all flights for next 48 hrs as pilots...

London [UK], Sep 9 (ANI): British Airways on Monday said it was forced to cancel all flights operations for today and tomorrow (Tuesday) after it's pilot union went on strike over a heated pay dispute with the airline.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 13:49 IST

President Kovind arrives in Iceland for state visit

Reykjavik [Iceland], Sep 9 (ANI): Starting off the first leg of his three-nation visit, President Ram Nath Kovind arrived in Reykjavik on Monday to enhance India's political and economic ties with the European nation.

Read More
iocl