Grateful to Indian coast guard for saving our 32 fishermen: Bangladesh coast guard official

By Sahil Pandey

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 27 (ANI): A senior Bangladesh Coast Guard official on Saturday expressed gratitude towards his Indian counterparts for saving the lives of 32 fishermen who were stranded in the Bay of Bengal.

The Bangladesh coast guard official while taking part in the 10th edition of the National Maritime Search & Rescue Exercise (SAREX -22) said that his country was grateful to the Indian Coast Guard for the rescue of 32 fishermen.



"Rescuing of 32 fishermen by the Indian coast guard was an incredible event and we're really honoured and grateful to Indian coast guard for rendering this assistance, and 32 fishermen, their families were really, happy. I, as Zonal commander West Zone received them along with their families back into their home, and it was really pleasant, and I thank Indian Coast Guard. We look forward in future to extending this kind of helping attitude," Captain Kibria of the Bangladesh Coast Guards told ANI here.

Talking about participation in SAREX-22, Kibria said taking part in the exercise is wonderful for the Bangladesh coast guard as he could share information with his counterpart and looks forward to attending similar kind of workshops.

On the future of Indo-Bangladesh collaboration, he said, "I am hopeful that the way we are proceeding, I am sanguine that in future the collaboration will take one step ahead. The relationship will further strengthen."

Indian Coast Guard (ICG) handed over 32 rescued Bangladeshi fishermen to Bangladesh Coast Guard (BCG) early morning on August 23 in accordance with the existing Memorandum of Understanding between the two Coast Guards.

Indian Coast Guard Ship Varad formally handed over all 32 rescued Bangladeshi fishermen safely to Bangladesh Coast Guard Ship 'Tajuddin (PL-72)' at Indo- Bangla International Maritime Boundary Line. Bangladesh Coast Guard has thanked the Indian Coast Guard for their humanitarian role in saving the lives of Bangladeshi fishermen. (ANI)

