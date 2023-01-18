Great progress in bilateral cooperation with Maldives led to transformational projects: EAM Jaishankar

Male [Maldives], January 18 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar today held a meeting with Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih and said that the great progress in bilateral cooperation led to transformational projects.

Sharing details regarding the meeting, Jaishankar tweeted, "Honoured to call on President @ibusolih of Maldives. Conveyed personal greetings of PM @narendramodi. Assessed the great progress in our bilateral cooperation, leading to transformational projects." He added, "Look forward to joining the groundbreaking of Hanimadhoo International Airport expansion project."

Notably, Jaishankar arrived at Manadhoo as part of his two-nation visit to Maldives and Sri Lanka from January 18-20. Earlier, S Jaishankar today held a meeting with Maldives Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid in Manadhoo and discussed bilateral ties with a focus on development cooperation, capacity building and people-to-people ties.

Jaishankar tweeted, "Warm and productive meeting with Foreign Minister @abdulla_shahid in Manadhoo today afternoon. Discussed the full spectrum of our special bilateral partnership with focus on development cooperation, capacity building and people to people ties."

India handed over two Sea Ambulances to Maldives on Wednesday that were procured under the Indian Grant Assistance scheme. S Jaishankar and Abdulla Shahid attended the handover ceremony held at Noonu Manadhoo today. A number of significant Memorandums of Understanding were exchanged between Maldives and India in various fields, as part of Jaishankar's visit to Male.



"During the ceremony, both Foreign Minister Shahid and External Affairs Minister Dr Jaishankar also witnessed the handover of two sea ambulances from the Government of India to the Ministry of Defence of Maldives which was a project carried out under the High Impact Community Development Project Scheme," the Maldives government said in a statement.

In a series of tweets, Jaishankar stated that India's partnership with the Maldives has made a "real difference" to the lives of people. Jaishankar stressed that his partnership was an opportunity to see "tangible results and exchange of agreements on community development projects across the Maldives, development of a sports complex in Gahdhoo.

Furthermore, Jaishankar in a tweet mentioned academic collaboration between Maldives National University and Cochin University and providing sea ambulance to Maldives' defence force.

EAM S Jaishankar also visited Manadhoo's Water and Sanitation facility project in Maldives. In a tweet, Jaishankar stated, "Visited the Manadhoo's Water and Sanitation Facility project. Projects like this will provide safe drinking water for the Atoll. And be seen by the people as proof of our goodwill."

Jaishankar further said he spent time with workers on the site of Manadhoo's Water and Sanitation facility project. He tweeted, "Spent a few moments with the workers on site. They may be doing their job, but they are doing the nation proud as well."

Upon his arrival in Maldives, Jaishankar tweeted, "Delighted to arrive in Maldives for my fourth visit as External Affairs Minister. Thank FM @abdulla_shahid for the warm welcome. The synergies of India's Neighborhood First and Maldives' India First policies strengthen further." (ANI)

