"Great tragedy in human history": Jeay Sindh Freedom Movement over Pakistan's Multan horror

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 16 (ANI): Sohail Abro, Chairman of Jeay Sindh Freedom Movement (JSFM), a Sindhi nationalist party, has termed the recovery of dead bodies from Multan's Nishtar Hospital roof in Pakistan's Punjab province as a "great tragedy in human history."

This comes after at least 200 rotting corpses were found on the roof of a hospital in Pakistan's Multan city on Friday while several media reports said that the bodies were recovered in dubious circumstances, indicating that those people are forcibly disappeared Baloch persons.

Chairman Sohail Abro, Vice Chairman Zubair Sindhi, General Secretary Ghulam Hussain Shabrani, Amar Azadi, Sudhu Sindhi, Hafeez Deshi and Parh Sindhu, in their joint press statement, demanded from the United Nations that DNA testing should be performed on more than 500 human corpses found at Nishtar Hospital, Multan, to conclusively identify the victims and hand over the bodies to respective families.

They expressed suspicion that these are the bodies of thousands of political activists who were forcibly abducted from Sindh and Balochistan. Pakistan's 70-year history has witnessed continuous human rights abuses and extrajudicial killings of political activists by Pakistan's intelligence agencies such as ISI, Military intelligence and IB, with the direct involvement of the Pakistan Army and its secret services branches.

They further stated that the recently found bodies have proved that Pakistan is not an Islamic country, but a graveyard of human beings, where the state institutions massacre humanity instead of protecting the people, from 1971 till date the military operation in Sindh and Balochistan is a proof of this.

They appealed to the United Nations to take notice of the forced disappearances of political activists of Sindh and Balochistan, and conduct DNA tests on the recently found bodies. Furthermore, they urged that a case should be conducted against the terrorist state of Pakistan in the international court of justice for war crimes and human rights abuses.



"We appeal to European Union, the Indian government and all permanent members of UNSC that the case should be conducted in the international court of justice for the violation of human rights, the massacre of humanity, and the violation of international norms."

Pro-Baloch groups have voiced serious concern over the recovery of the dead bodies.

In a statement, the Baloch National Movement (BNM) spokesperson said that the dead bodies discovered on the roof of Multan hospital and the condition of the dead bodies concern them.

The spokesperson said that the news went viral on social media with gruesome videos and pictures that around 500 unidentified mutilated bodies were found.

"Those who were thrown on the roof inhumanely, whose flesh was being eaten by vultures and crows. These bodies were identified by Tariq Gujjar, adviser to the Chief Minister of Punjab. Despite this, the Pakistani media has suppressed this news. It also shows this reality is against Pakistani institutions that is why this news is being hidden in media," the BNM spokesperson said.

"In this month, the bodies of 168 unidentified people were found in Punjab. Those who were declared unknown persons and buried," the spokesperson added.

Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF) chief Allah Nazar Baloch described the recovery of hundreds of dead bodies as a huge tragedy and urged the UN and the human rights agencies to take urgent notice of the gruesome incident. (ANI)

