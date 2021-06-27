Greece joins India-led International Solar Alliance

Athens [Greece], June 26 (ANI): Greece on Saturday signed and handed over the agreement on the International Solar Alliance (ISA) to India.

The agreement was signed during External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's visit to Greece.

During the visit, the External Affairs Minister paid a courtesy call on Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Prime Minister of Greece, and had bilateral talks with his counterpart Nikos Dendias.

The two sides had a comprehensive exchange of views on further consolidating the bilateral relations, which continue to deepen and expand rapidly, according to the India-Greece joint statement.

"Just concluded official talks with FM @NikosDendias. Was productive bilaterally and insightful on many regional & global issues. Agreed to step up the pace of engagement and work towards a strategic partnership," tweeted Jaishankar.

During the visit, Jaishankar also unveiled the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Athens on June 26. The statue will act as a strong symbol of friendship between the two countries.

"The Greek Foreign Minister signed and handed over the Agreement on the International Solar Alliance (ISA) to the Indian side," read the statement released after the meeting between Jaishankar and Dendias.

Jaishankar welcomed Athens to the family of the ISA and both sides agreed that the agreement will assist the two countries in realisation of the energy goals set by the respective governments to make renewable energy a significant part of the energy supply, according to the joint statement.

Initiated by India in 2015, the ISA is an alliance of over 120, most of them lie either completely or partly between the Tropic of Cancer and the Tropic of Capricorn.



Considering their rich ancient past, the two sides agreed to continue their relationship in the field of culture. Both sides reiterated the importance of signing the Cultural Exchange Programme for the period 2021-2025 at an early date, according to the joint statement.

The two sides also shared views on regional and global issues of mutual interest in the context of new geo-political and geo-economic realities, including the Indo-Pacific, the MEA stated.

They noted with satisfaction the convergence of each-others' vision for a free, open, inclusive and cooperative Indo-Pacific ensuring connectivity and growth for all in the region.

Conveying their deep commitment to multilateralism, and a rules-based international order, the two sides reaffirmed the importance of the "urgent reform of the UN, including UNSC expansion, and other multilateral institutions so as to make them more inclusive, transparent, accountable, and better reflective of contemporary geopolitical realities." Greek side reiterated its support for permanent membership of India in a reformed UNSC.

The MEA said India and Greece enjoy close and friendly relations, which have been strengthened by the shared values of democracy, rule of law, pluralism, equality, freedom of speech and respect for human rights.

Both sides discussed the COVID-19 situation globally and the process of economic recovery.

They also agreed on the need for joint efforts to combat the disease and to work together for consolidating economic and commercial activities during and immediately after the pandemic.

During the meet, the Greek Foreign Minister signed and handed over the Agreement on the International Solar Alliance (ISA) to the Indian side.

The MEA said Jaishankar welcomed Greece to the family of the ISA. Both sides agreed that this will assist the two countries in realisation of the energy goals set by the respective governments to make renewable energy a significant part of the energy supply. (ANI)

