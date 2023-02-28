Green Strategic Partnership catalyst for enhanced cooperation between India, Denmark: President Murmu

New Delhi [India], February 28 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu said that the India-Denmark Green Strategic Partnership has become a catalyst for enhanced cooperation between the two countries.

President met Denmark's Crown Prince Frederik Andre Henrik Christian and Crown Princess Mary Elizabeth at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The Danish royal couple arrived in India on Sunday for a four-day visit.

Yesterday, the Danish royal couple paid their respects to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat.

Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted, "Their Royal Highness Crown Prince Frederik & Crown Princess Mary of Denmark paid their respects to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat this afternoon."

Danish crown Prince and Princess also met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. During the meeting, they discussed sustainability and digital delivery.



Jaishankar tweeted, "Delighted to call on their Royal Highness, Crown Prince Frederik and Princess Mary Elizabeth of Denmark during their India visit. Shared with them various aspects of the New India in making. Our conversation covered sustainability and digital delivery in particular."

Later on, they met Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and his wife Sudesh Dhankhar.

On Sunday, Denmark's Crown Prince Frederik Andre Henrik Christian and Crown Princess Mary Elizabeth visited the iconic Taj Mahal in Agra. After the Danish royal couple's arrival in India, Bagchi in a tweet stated that their visit will further strengthen and enhance the close and friendly ties between the two nations.

Arindam Bagchi tweeted, "Their Royal Highness Crown Prince Frederik & Crown Princess Mary of Denmark arrive in India for a 4-day visit. This is the 1st Royal Visit from Denmark in two decades. Will further strengthen and enhance the close & friendly ties between our countries."

The Danish Crown Prince will address the opening session of the India-Denmark: Partners for Green & Sustainable Progress organized by CII.

During the visit, the Danish royal couple will visit Chennai. They will depart from Chennai on March 2. In the press release, the MEA said, "India and Denmark as vibrant and open democracies, share common values of a rules-based international order and convergence of views on significant multilateral issues.

It further added, "The visit is expected to further strengthen and enhance the close and friendly ties between India and Denmark." According to MEA, the visit is the first ever from the Danish Royal family in two decades. Earlier, the Crown Prince traveled to India in 2003. Queen Margrethe II visited India in 2003 as a Crown Princess. (ANI)

