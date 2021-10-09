Green Strategic Partnership symbolises far-reaching thinking of India, Denmark: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], October 9 (ANI): The Green Strategic Partnership between India and Denmark is a symbol of the far-reaching thinking in both nations, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.

"A year ago today, we took the historic decision to establish a Green Strategic Partnership between India and Denmark in our virtual summit. This is a sign of far-reaching thinking and respect for the environment in both our countries," PM Modi said following the bilateral talks with visiting Denmark Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.

India and Denmark have continued their cooperation during the COVID19 pandemic, PM Modi noted.

"During our virtual summit, we had decided to establish a Green Strategic Partnership between our two countries. Today, we reviewed and reiterated our commitment on this," he added.

Last year in September, India and Denmark decided to elevate their relations to Green Strategic Partnership and reaffirmed their determination to strengthen cooperation and contribute to comprehensive reforms of the WTO.

The Green Strategic Partnership is a mutually beneficial arrangement to advance political cooperation, expand economic relations and green growth, create jobs and strengthen cooperation on addressing global challenges and opportunities; with a focus on an ambitious implementation of the Paris Agreement and the UN Sustainable Development Goals, according to Ministry of External Affairs. (ANI)