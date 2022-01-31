Grenade attack in Pak's Balochistan; 2 cops among 17 injured

Balochistan [Pakistan], January 31 (ANI): A grenade attack in Dera Allahyar town in Jaffarabad district of Pakistan's Balochistan injured at least 17 people, including two police officers, on Sunday, reported Dawn.

According to the police, unknown motorcyclists threw a hand grenade near Subatpur Chowk, which exploded and injured 17 people, including two traffic police constables.

Following the explosion, security officials rushed to the scene and transported the injured to the district hospital.



At least four of the injured were in critical condition, according to hospital officials.

A senior police official spoke on the law and order situation and said that the cops could be the target of the grenade attack.

"We have shifted the critically injured people to Larkana," a senior police officer added.

The injured include Abdul Rasheed, Habibullah, Kando, Haider Ali, Mohsin Ali, Abdul Rasool, Muhammad Ali, Allah Dina, Wazir Khan, Muhammad Sarwar, Rehmat Ali, Munir Ali, Anwar Ali, Faryad Ali, Muhammad Saleem, Saleem Ahmed and Shaman Ali.

The police launched an investigation however no one has yet claimed the responsibility for the grenade attack that injured police officers among others. (ANI)

