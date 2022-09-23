Groundbreaking ceremony held for construction of India-funded police academy in Nepal

Kathmandu [Nepal], September 23 (ANI): Indian Ambassador to Nepal Naveen Srivastava and Nepal's Home Minister Bal Krishna Khand on Friday jointly performed a groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of the Nepal Police Academy in Kavrepalanchowk, Nepal.

The foundation stone of this project was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and late Prime Minister of Nepal Sushil Koirala during the former's visit to Nepal in November 2014.

The project is being constructed under the Government of India's grant assistance at the cost of NRs. 1000 crores. The Nepal Police Academy project is one of the biggest grant projects that the Indian government is undertaking in Nepal.

The event also coincides with India@75 Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" which celebrates 75 years of India's independence.



"This Academy Campus will come up in an area of approx. 84 acre land with a total built-up area of approx. 1.10 lacs sqm. The buildings in the academy will be a perfect blend of local architecture with modern technologies. It will also incorporate green building features, energy efficiency measures, and sustainable development norms. The infrastructure will be equipped with modern facilities and once completed, this facility will provide state-of-the-art training infrastructure in a fully developed campus to the Nepal Police," the Indian Embassy stated in a release.

In his remarks during the event, the Indian Ambassador expressed hope that implementing team of the NPA Project will be able to complete the work within the stipulated time with the cooperation and support from all.

He also assured full support of the Government of India for successfully implementing the prestigious Project, another milestone in the close relationship between India and Nepal.

Nepal Home Minister Khand, in his remarks, thanked the Government of India for this project and continuous support from India under development partnership and bilateral cooperation.

India and Nepal enjoy a multi-faceted and multi-sectoral development partnership that reflects the closeness of the people of both countries. The implementation of this Project reflects the continued support of the Government of India in complementing the efforts of the Government of Nepal. (ANI)

