Group of youth in Bhutan become 'torchbearers' of new generation of farmers

Thimphu [Bhutan], May 3 (ANI): A group of youngsters in Bhutan's Haa district have created the Nya Chuthang Sanam Detshen farm group at Nobgang under Samar Gewog in order to transition from workers to owning their own companies, Bhutan Live reported.

Dreaming of success, the youngsters have become torchbearers of the new generation of farmers for the people in the country, especially the youth.

Four 20 year-olds began working on the farm last year. On their five acres of property, they grew potatoes this year. The former pasture property was developed with assistance from the district administration by them.



"All the members of the group have studied up to classes 8, 10 and 12. We tried different types of work but we failed many times. We have only four members as of now but there are about 15 to 16 youths from our village who work with us. We plan on registering them with us as members in the future," remarked Nya Chuthang Sanam Detshen's founder, Namgay Dorji, according to Bhutan Live.

Dorji said that his parents are farmers, which is why he is also interested in farming. The district administration has additionally built electric fencing in addition to the land development.

Regarding the farm venture, the District Agriculture Officer Tashi Wangchuk said, "We not only helped them turn the property into agriculture by installing electric fencing, but we also gave them seeds on a subsidy," reported Bhutan Live.

In addition to economic prospects, if everything goes according to plan, the group will hire more young people and lead the way for the next generation of farmers. (ANI)

