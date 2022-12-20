Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel unveils logo, website, and social media handles of Urban-20

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], December 19 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Monday unveiled the Urban-20 logo, website and social media handles as part of the ongoing G20 programmes. Taking to his Twitter handle, Patel called it a 'matter of pride' for Gujarat that Ahmedabad has got the chairmanship of Urban-20 events on urban development to be held under the G20 Summit.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel tweeted, "It is a matter of pride for Gujarat that our 'World Heritage City' Ahmedabad has got the chairmanship of the Urban-20 events on urban development to be held under the G20 Summit. On this occasion, the Urban-20 cycle was launched today by launching the Urban-20 logo, website, and social media handles."



India officially assumed the G20 presidency on December 1. On the occasion, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri congratulated the successful organisation of Urban-20 events through a video message. Mayors and municipal commissioners of various cities of the country and states virtually attended the unveiling of the logo.





In a tweet, Bhupendra Patel said, "Under the leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendrabhai Modi, India has got the chairmanship of G20, various meetings and summits will be held in Ahmedabad under the Urban-20 cycle with the concept of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumkam', in which there will be reflection and exchange of ideas on various aspects of sustainable urban development."

Urban 20 is a city diplomacy initiative that brings together cities from G20 member states under a common framework to discuss global economic, climate and development issues.

The cities form a common position and issue recommendations for consideration by the G20 presidency and heads of state, enhancing the role of cities as global economic and political leaders.

The first Sherpa meeting under India's G20 Presidency was held in Udaipur from December 4-6. The first Sherpa meeting set the tone for forthcoming meetings in 32 different G20 workstreams, including the Sherpa Track, Finance Track and Engagement Groups.

According to a press release issued by the Ministry of External Affairs, the substantive discussions on prevailing global challenges and the warm hospitality with the motto 'Atithi Devo Bhava', resonated throughout the G20 Sherpas meeting. (ANI)





