Gulf Air flight repatriates 127 Indians stranded in Bahrain

Kochi [Kerala], May 17 (ANI): A special flight with 127 Indians, who were stranded in Bahrain, landed in Kochi on Sunday.

The Gulf Air flight (GF 7712) from Bahrain landed at Cochin International Airport with 127 passengers. The flight has returned to Bahrain with 48 passengers, who are working there but were stuck in Kochi due to the lockdown.

Meanwhile, another repatriation flight -- Air India Express (IX 434) -- with 179 passengers from Dubai which also included two infants landed at Cochin International Airport tonight under the second phase of Vande Bharat mission.

The phased evacuation is being done under the Central government's Vande Bharat mission which flagged off its second phase from May 16.

In order to facilitate the return of stranded Indian nationals in Oman, the Indian government has decided to operate seven more special flights to Hyderabad, Bangalore, Calicut, Delhi, Kannur, Kochi, and Gaya on May 18, 20, 21, 22 and 23, respectively.

Under the second phase, a total of 149 flights, including feeder flights, is expected to operate to bring back stranded Indians from 40 countries. (ANI)

