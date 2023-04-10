Gulf Islamic Investments contributes AED10 million in support of "1 Billion Meals Endowment" campaign

Dubai [UAE], April 10 (ANI/WAM): Gulf Islamic Investments (GII) announced its contribution of AED 10 million towards the "1 Billion Meals Endowment" campaign, launched by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to establish the largest Ramadan sustainable food aid endowment fund.

GII pledged to donate AED 10 million over a period of 5 years to help implement sustainable measures to fight and eradicate hunger within an institutional framework, as well as provide a food safety net for underprivileged populations.

Mohammed Al Hassan and Pankaj Gupta, GII's co-Founders and co-CEOs, said, "The "1 Billion Meals Endowment" campaign represents a major shift in charity and humanitarian efforts in the UAE, fighting hunger through a sustainable food aid endowment fund operating within an institutional model. This approach adopts informed plans to provide aid to tens of millions of people struggling with food insecurity.



"Joining the list of contributors to the campaign during the holy month of Ramadan reflects GII's commitment to supporting UAE's charity initiatives that leave a positive impression in the present and for the future, further highlighting the UAE's leading humanitarian role," they added.

Organized by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives to coincide with the holy month of Ramadan, the "1 Billion Meals Endowment" campaign establishes the UAE's unwavering commitment towards helping communities and individuals in need and hardship around the world.

The "1 Billion Meals Endowment" campaign continues to welcome donations and contributions to the endowment fund from institutions and individuals across five main channels including the campaign's website (www.1billionmeals.ae), as well as a dedicated call center via the toll-free number (800 9999).

Donations are also possible via bank transfers in the UAE dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates NBD (AE30 0260 0010 1533 3439 802). Donations via SMS give contributors the option to donate AED 1 daily through a monthly subscription, by sending the word "Meal" to 1020 for du users, or to 1110 for Etisalat by e& users. Those who wish to donate to the campaign through the DubaiNow app can do so by clicking on the "Donations" tab. (ANI/WAM)

