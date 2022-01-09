Gunfire heard in parts of Kazakhstan's Almaty: Reports

Nur-Sultan [Kazakhstan] January 9 (ANI): Gunfire was heard in several districts in the Kazakh economic hub Almaty on Sunday morning, reported Sputnik.

However, local media reports said that these could be warning shots.

Sporadic gunfights between security forces and protests armed mobs continued overnight, reported Sputnik.



Authorities arrested nearly 100 gunmen and looters during the nighttime operation and seized around 118 weapons.

Since unrest broke out a week ago, at least 850 attackers, looters and other criminals had been arrested in Kazakhstan's Almaty, said Erzhan Babakumarov, the city administration's deputy head.

The country witnessed large-scale protests this week as thousands of people took to the streets over surging liquefied petroleum gas prices, forced Kazakhstan's cabinet to resign. (ANI)

