Gunmen attack Gurdwara in Kabul

Kabul [Afghanistan], Mar 25 (ANI): Armed men stormed a Gurdwara in Afghanistan's capital city of Kabul on Wednesday and were locked in an ongoing battle with the security forces, Afghan media reported.

The attack began at about 7:45 am (local time) in Shor Bazar area of Kabul and is still on, Afghan Interior Ministry spokesperson Tariq Arian confirmed, reported The Khaama Press.

Tolo News quoted eyewitness who claimed to have heard an explosion.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

