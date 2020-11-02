Gunmen storm Kabul University following explosion near campus

Kabul [Afghanistan], November 2 (ANI): An explosion and gunfight took place near Kabul University, following which three gunmen even barged into the institution, while the inauguration of a book exhibition was underway on Monday, said sources.

According to the sources quoted by Tolo News, Afghan and Iranian officials were inaugurating the book exhibition at the university when the explosion and gunfight happened, forcing the students to vacate the area.

Police said that security forces have been sent to the area, as reported by Tolo News.



No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Earlier today, a security force member and a civilian were injured in a magnetic IED blast in Kabul city, said the police.

The police, according to Tolo News, said that the blast happened around 7.35 am in Khwaja Sabz Posh area in PD16 of Kabul city.

It was further reported that no group claimed responsibility for the attack. (ANI)

