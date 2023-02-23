Guyana's Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo meets VP Jagdeep Dhankhar

New Delhi [India], February 23 (ANI): Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday met his Guyana counterpart Bharrat Jagdeo and both leaders agreed to continue to work on strengthening the bilateral partnership in various sectors including petroleum and natural gas, agriculture, agro-processing, education and healthcare, according to an official statement.

"Bharrat Jagdeo is in India on an official visit from 20-25 February 2023 at the invitation of the Vice President of India. He is accompanied by Ashni Singh, Senior Minister within the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance, and a high-level official and business delegations from Guyana," read the Ministry of External Affairs press statement.

On Thursday, Jagdeo met the Vice President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar. The two leaders appreciated the close and cordial relations shared by India and Guyana based on strong people-to-people ties, economic linkages and commonalities of approach on multilateral issues.

"Hon'ble Vice President, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar met H.E. Dr Bharrat Jagdeo, Vice President of Guyana in New Delhi today. Both leaders acknowledged the age-old strong bilateral ties between the countries and reiterated their commitment to further strengthen India-Guyana relations," tweeted the Vice President of India.



Both leaders agreed to continue to work on strengthening the bilateral partnership in various sectors including petroleum and natural gas, agriculture, agro-processing, education, healthcare, capacity building, ICT, renewable energy and climate change, the release added.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Minister of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar called on Jagdeo. The visiting Vice President is also expected to call on the President of India, Droupadi Murmu tomorrow, to meet the Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Chemicals and Fertilizers, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya and the Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, and, Housing and Urban Affairs, Hardeep Singh Puri.

In addition, Jagdeo will also be attending the World Sustainable Development Summit being organized by TERI (The Energy Research Institute) in New Delhi from February 22-24, added the release.

The visit of Jagdeo follows that of President Dr Irfaan Ali, who was in India in January 2023 as the Chief Guest of the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas.

High-level exchanges between India and Guyana reflect new energy and momentum in bilateral relations, added the release. (ANI)

