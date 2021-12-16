Gwadar protesters end sit-in after Pakistan govt accepts 'all demands'

Islamabad [Pakistan], December 16 (ANI): Following month-long protests in Gwadar, the residents of port city in Pakistan's Balochistan province on Thursday called off their sit-in after negotiations with the government.

For the past several weeks, thousands of people were protesting demanding basic rights in support of the "Gwadar ko haq do" movement in the port city.

Among other things, thousands of residents were demanding access to clean drinking water and an end to the "trawler mafia". The demands also included the removal of additional check-posts at Pushkan, Sarbandan and Gwadar City, and the opening of the Pakistan-Iran border.

Pakistan's Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday had described the protests in the port city of Gwadar as a "watershed event" in the struggle for basic rights in the country.



Pakistan Muslim League (N) president said the protests represented a "watershed event" in the struggle for the basic rights guaranteed by the Constitution of Pakistan.

"An ongoing protest at Gwadar represents a new chapter in our country. Owned and led by people, it is a watershed event in the struggle for the basic rights guaranteed by the Constitution of Pakistan. I ask the Govt to listen to people's voices and address their problems immediately," Shehbaz Sharif said in a tweet.

On Sunday, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had said promised to take action against illegal fishing in the southwestern province.

"I have taken notice of the very legitimate demands of the hardworking fishermen of Gwadar. Will be taking strong action against illegal fishing by trawlers and will also speak to CM Balochistan," Imran Khan tweeted on Sunday.

This assurance cam after the large-scale protests by the residents of Gwadar which has forced Pakistani authorities to send thousands of police officers from various other districts for maintenance of law and order and on anti-riot duties. (ANI)

