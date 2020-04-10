Had 'fruitful discussion' with Japanese PM Abe on COVID-19: Modi

New Delhi [India], April 10 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a 'fruitful discussion' over coronavirus with his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe and said India-Japan special strategic partnership can develop new technologies for the post-COVID-19 world.

"Had a fruitful discussion with my friend, Japanese PM Shinzo Abe about COVID19. India-Japan Special Strategic & Global Partnership can help develop new technologies and solutions for the post-COVID world - for our peoples, for the Indo-Pacific region, and for the world," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday informed that India's total number of COVID-19 positive cases now stands at 6,412. Out of these, 5,709 are active patients and 503 of them have been cured/discharged.

Meanwhile, Japan has reported 4,768 cases so far. The death toll in Japan due to coronavirus stands at 85.

Prime Minister Modi in the last few days has spoken to many world leaders including US President Donald Trump, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez Perez-Castejon, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and discussed global cooperation to fight the coronavirus.

On March 24, the extraordinary virtual G20 Leaders' Summit was held to discuss the challenges posed by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and to forge a globally coordinated response.

During which, Prime Minister Modi called upon the leaders to help usher in new globalization for the collective well-being of humankind and have multilateral fora focus on promoting the shared interests of humanity. (ANI)