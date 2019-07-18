File photo of Hafiz Saeed
File photo of Hafiz Saeed

Hafiz Saeed being kept in jail superintendent's bungalow

ANI | Updated: Jul 18, 2019 20:05 IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 18 (ANI): Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed, who was arrested by Pakistan on charges of terror financing, has been kept in the bungalow of Gujranwala prison superintendent situated next to the jail.
Sources said that he is being given VIP treatment.
Saeed, whose prosecution has long been sought by New Delhi and Washington over the ghastly attacks in India's financial capital, had travelled in his own SUV to the jail and not in a police vehicle.
Food for him is also being brought from his home.
Saeed on Wednesday was sent to seven-day judicial custody following his arrest on terror financing charges.
Speaking to ARY News, spokesperson of the Chief Minister of Pakistan's Punjab province Shahbaz Gill said that Hafiz's arrest was made under the ongoing National Action Plan (NAP).
The spokesperson refused to share any further details in this regard.
Saeed was arrested while he was on his way to an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Gujranwala to seek bail.
The development has come just two days after an anti-terrorism court in Lahore had granted interim bail to Saeed and three of his aides until August 31 against surety bonds of PKR 50,000 each.
On July 3, the top 13 leaders of the banned JuD, including Saeed and Naib Emir Abdul Rehman Makki, were booked in nearly two dozen cases for terror financing and money laundering under the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997.
The CTD, which registered the cases in five cities of Punjab, had stated that JuD was involved in terror funding collected through charitable organisations including Al-Anfaal Trust, Dawatul Irshad Trust, and Muaz Bin Jabal Trust.
In February, Paris-based Financial Action Task Force (FATF) had warned Pakistan to deliver on its commitment to curb terror financing and money laundering.
Pakistan may be blacklisted by the watchdog as it is already on the "grey list" of countries who have been inadequate in curbing money laundering and terror financing.
In the wake of previous warnings by the FATF, Pakistan had re-instated a ban on two terror outfits linked to Saeed, namely, JuD and the Falah-e-Insaniat Foundation in February.
The move had come amid global pressure against Pakistan to clamp down on terror groups following the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) initiated terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district that killed 40 paramilitary forces in February this year.
India has time and again called for creating trust and environment free of violence and terrorism for fostering peace and prosperity in the region. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 19:42 IST

Hindus in Pakistan not free to exercise religious freedom, says...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 18 (ANI): A Sindhi activist has accused Pakistan of implementing discriminatory policies against the minority Hindu community in the country, especially in the Sindh province.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 19:05 IST

India dubs Saeed's arrest by Pakistan as drama

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): India on Thursday dismissed the recent arrest of 2008 Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed as a mere "drama".

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 17:20 IST

ICJ verdict is final, binding on Pakistan: MEA

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): India on Thursday said the International Court of Justice (ICJ) verdict on Kulbhushan Jadhav is "final and binding" on Pakistan which is obliged to act and deliver on the directive given to it.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 16:25 IST

Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' gets life imprisonment

New York [USA], Jul 18 (ANI): Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, the Mexican drug kingpin who minted millions as the head of the infamous Sinaloa cartel for several years, was awarded life imprisonment plus 30 years by a US court here on Wednesday (local time).

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 15:48 IST

Former Pak PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi arrested

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 18 (ANI): Former Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was on Thursday arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in connection with a corruption case.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 15:04 IST

India condemns Erbil terror attack

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): India on Thursday strongly condemned yesterday's terrorist attack in Iraq's Erbil city, in which three people, including a Turkish diplomat, were killed and expressed its condolences to the families of the deceased.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 15:03 IST

CPEC stands on shaky legal ground: European researcher

Brussels [Belgium], July 18 (ANI): European researcher and political scientist Siegfried O Wolf has said that the multi-billion dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) stands on an extraordinary shaky legal ground.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 15:02 IST

Nissei introduces Soba soft ice cream in Japan

Kanazawa [Japan], July 18 (ANI): Japan welcomes hundreds of thousands of tourists every year.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 14:49 IST

Death toll reaches 90 in Nepal floods, landslides

Kathmandu [Nepal], July 18 (ANI): The death toll in floods and landslides triggered by incessant rains since last week in Nepal rose to 90, with about 31 people still missing, the country's home ministry said on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 14:35 IST

Qureshi claims ICJ verdict on Jadhav 'victory' for Pak

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 18 (ANI): Claiming victory in the ICJ verdict, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said India's demand for Kulbhushan Jadhav's acquittal, release and return to India has not been accepted by the court.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 13:05 IST

13 killed, 38 injured in Japan animation studio fire

Kyoto [Japan], July 18 (ANI): At least 13 people died and 38 others were injured in a suspected arson attack at a popular animation studio in Japan's Kyoto city on Thursday, according to fire officials.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 12:07 IST

Freed Ahmadi man apprise Trump about community's persecution in Pak

Washington DC [USA], Jul 18 (ANI): An Ahmadi man, who was recently released from a Pakistani jail, apprised US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (local time) about the persecution of the community in Pakistan.

Read More
iocl