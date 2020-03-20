Hafiz Saeed undergoes angioplasty in Lahore

Lahore [Pakistan], Mar 20 (ANI): Jama'at-ud-Da'wah (JuD) chief and 2008 Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Muhammad Saeed underwent an angioplasty at Punjab Institute of Cardiology in Lahore on Thursday, Pakistan media reported.

Saeed suffered a severe angina attack in the jail. He was taken Punjab Institute of Cardiology emergency. The initial tests showed that his left anterior descending (LAD) artery was blocked. Doctors put a stent into the artery and cleared the blockage, News24 reported.

"Hafiz Saeed is under observation and his health condition is out of danger now," said the doctors. Later, he was shifted to the Coronary Care Unit (CCU) for recovery.

On February 12, Saeed, the founder of the Lashkar-e-Taliban armed group was convicted in the two cases and sent to jail for five-and-a-half years.

Banned by the UN Security Council after the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, Saeed faces 23 terror cases in Pakistan alone.

Pakistan based Dawn reported that he was slapped with a prison sentence of five-and-a-half years and a fine of Rs15,000 in each case and the sentences of both cases will run concurrently. (ANI)

