Hamid Karzai meets Iran's special envoy for Afghanistan Qomi, discusses Iran-Afghan situation

Kabul [Afghanistan], November 18 (ANI): Former Afghanistan President Hamid Karzai met Iran's special envoy for Afghanistan Hassan Kazimi Qomi and discussed Iran-Afghanistan relations on Thursday.

"Former president Hamid Karzai met with Iran's special envoy for Afghanistan Hassan Kazimi Qomi and exchanged views on Iran-Afghanistan relations, Karzai said in a tweet," informed TOLOnews in a tweet.

Recently, the Taliban co-founder and acting Deputy Prime Minister Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar also met Iran's special envoy to Afghanistan and discussed political, security, economic and cultural issues, local media reported on Tuesday.



Iran's special envoy for Afghanistan Hassan Kazimi Qomi had also met with the acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi and acting Commerce Minister Nooraddin Azizi.

Earlier, spokesperson of Iran's foreign ministry Saeed Khatibzade in a statement said the international community is asking for an all-inclusive and responsible government in Afghanistan and added that Iran will never leave behind the Afghan people as the latter want Iran not to.

Karzai, on the other hand, had condemned the blast that was caused by an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in a mosque during the Friday prayers in eastern Nangarhar and said that the act was against the humanitarian values. The blast reportedly claimed the lives of three people and 17 others were injured.

He also stated that the terrorist act of targeting the people was against Islamic and humanitarian values, reported TOLOnews.

"These criminals will be treated based on Islamic regulations and Sharia," the news channel quoted the acting deputy minister of information and culture in the Taliban government, Zabiullah Mujahid as saying. (ANI)

