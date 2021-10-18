Hamid Karzai warns Pakistan against interfering in Afghanistan's affairs

Washington [US], October 18 (ANI): Former Afghanistan President Hamid Karzai said that Pakistan should not interfere in Kabul's internal affairs by encouraging terrorism or extremism rather Islamabad should establish relations with the country through "civil principles and principles of international relations."

During an interview with Voice of America (VOA) on Saturday, Karzai said, "My message to Pakistan, our brotherly country, is that they should not try to represent Afghanistan."

Stressing that Islamabad should not try to maintain its relations with Afghanistan through interference, the "encouragement of extremism and terrorism" or by force, Karzai said that rather Pakistan should establish relations with Afghanistan through "civil principles and principles of international relations.



"We will happily maintain that relationship with them," he added.

Expressing concerns over rising violence in Afghanistan by the Islamic State, Karzai deemed it a threat to both Afghanistan and the region.

Referring to the Taliban, he emphasised that internal legitimacy could only be achieved through the expression of the "will of the Afghan people, either in the form of elections or holding the Loya Jirga", a traditional grand council.

While in power, both Karzai and his successor, Ghani, have frequently accused Pakistan of supporting the Afghan Taliban and providing them with training and safe havens on its soil, charges that Islamabad has denied, according to Voice Of America. (ANI)

