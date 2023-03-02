Handmade carpets an alternate source of income for women in Bhutan's Cha-Ngar-Zam village

Thimphu [Bhutan], March 2 (ANI): Handmade carpets or dramtse dhen are an alternate source of income for women in Bhutan's Zhemgang district's Cha-Ngar-Zam village, The Bhutan Live reported.

A group of twelve women working in the Traditional Drumdhen Unit, weave carpets of all sizes and designs. The Traditional Drumdhen Unit not only generates profits but is also helping empower rural women.

The women were in 2021, trained to weave carpets by the Handicrafts Association of Bhutan. Their handwoven carpets are of good quality and the group also uses locally sourced materials.

Though the group is working in full force, their products are yet to capture the market.

"Right after our training and setting up this unit, we could not start our production because of the pandemic. We had to keep a long gap in between," said Tsezom, a member.

"After having skills and experience, I would say it would benefit us a lot because it fetches a good price in the market and I am pretty sure, this will benefit us," said Lungten Dema, another member, as quoted by The Bhutan Live.

The members despite the promise of good profits, say the lack of a proper place to house their production unit is hampering their work. The current structure is government owned and is not in a good condition.



A new centre is under construction below the current location. Members are hoping to enhance production when they move into the new structure.

"The existing structure belongs to the government, and it is very inconvenient and difficult for us during the rainy season because rainwater seeps inside the open space," said Tsezom.

"Let us see after the completion of the ongoing construction of our unit. We will sell our products through group bank account and not individually," said Tsewang Lhamo, a member, as quoted by The Bhutan Live.

According to villagers, some youths are coming back to the village to learn carpet weaving. The Handicrafts Association of Bhutan provided weaving equipment and established the Traditional Drumdhen Unit in 2021.

Theb Bhutan Live recently reported that the completion of a nine-kilometre-long farm road has uplifted the lives of people in Bhutan's Yuejug village. The village is one of the most remote villages in Singye Gewog.

According to The Bhutan Live, access to a farm road contributes to generating increased agricultural income and easing the marketing of agricultural produce, thereby enhancing the quality of rural life.

Yuejug village, located about 20 kilometres from Bhutan's Sarpang district, has remained cut off in the absence of a road. But with the completion of the first cutting, the people said their lives have become convenient and easier. (ANI)

