Hanoi plans motorbike ban after 2025

Hanoi [Vietnam], December 7 (ANI/VOVWORLD): Hanoi plans to ban motorbikes in core districts after 2025, five years earlier than an earlier plan, in order to reduce traffic congestion and emissions.

The ban will apply to all districts within the third ring road and on three major roads: Truong Sa, Hoang Sa and National Highway 5, according to a plan being prepared by the city administration.



After 2030 the ban will expand to all districts within the fourth ring road. The plan is set to be voted upon on Tuesday.

The capital has around 5.6 million motorbikes and 600,000 automobiles. Poor public transportation development has driven the use of personal vehicles in Vietnam as a whole and in its major cities, in particular.

Currently, in Hanoi, the public bus system plies 140 routes, meeting an estimated 31 per cent of total demand. (ANI/VOVWORLD)

