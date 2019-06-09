Happy to be back, says PM Modi on arrival in Sri Lanka

Colombo [Sri Lanka], Jun 9 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived here on Sunday for a short stay on his way en route India from the Maldives.

The Prime Minister was received at the Bandaranaike International Airport in Colombo by his Sri Lankan counterpart Ranil Wickremesinghe.

"Happy to be back in Sri Lanka, my third visit to this beautiful island in four years. Share the warmth shown by the people of SL in equal measure," the Prime Minister tweeted upon his arrival here.

Modi became the first foreign leader to visit the island nation after the Easter terror bombings that killed over 250 people, including 11 Indians, on April 21.

This is his third visit to the island nation. Earlier, he visited the country in 2015 and 2017.

"India never forgets her friends when they are in need. Deeply touched by the ceremonial welcome," he added.

The Prime Minister is further scheduled to receive an official welcome at President's Secretariat here. He will also plant saplings at the President's House and meet President Maithripala Sirisena in the afternoon.

Later, the Prime Minister will meet several dignitaries.

Modi's stopover in Sri Lanka has been viewed as India's humane approach towards the people of island-nation after the Easter Sunday blasts and a part of India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy. (ANI)