Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Bandaranaike International Airport in Colombo on Sunday
Happy to be back, says PM Modi on arrival in Sri Lanka

ANI | Updated: Jun 09, 2019 12:04 IST

Colombo [Sri Lanka], Jun 9 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived here on Sunday for a short stay on his way en route India from the Maldives.
The Prime Minister was received at the Bandaranaike International Airport in Colombo by his Sri Lankan counterpart Ranil Wickremesinghe.
"Happy to be back in Sri Lanka, my third visit to this beautiful island in four years. Share the warmth shown by the people of SL in equal measure," the Prime Minister tweeted upon his arrival here.
Modi became the first foreign leader to visit the island nation after the Easter terror bombings that killed over 250 people, including 11 Indians, on April 21.
This is his third visit to the island nation. Earlier, he visited the country in 2015 and 2017.
"India never forgets her friends when they are in need. Deeply touched by the ceremonial welcome," he added.
The Prime Minister is further scheduled to receive an official welcome at President's Secretariat here. He will also plant saplings at the President's House and meet President Maithripala Sirisena in the afternoon.
Later, the Prime Minister will meet several dignitaries.
Modi's stopover in Sri Lanka has been viewed as India's humane approach towards the people of island-nation after the Easter Sunday blasts and a part of India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 13:29 IST

Pakistan airspace closure reduces Afghan exports to India, says official

Kabul [Afghanistan], Jun 9 (ANI): The closure of Pakistan's airspace to commercial flights between Kabul and New Delhi has decreased Afghanistan's exports, including dry fruit, vegetables, fresh fruit, carpets, and handicrafts, to India by 30 per cent, officials said on Saturday.

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 12:39 IST

Sri Lanka: Modi visits church targetted during Easter terror attacks

Colombo [Sri Lanka], Jun 9 (ANI): Showing India's solidarity with the people of Sri Lanka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid his respects at the St. Anthony's Church, which was targetted during the Easter terror attacks.

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 12:19 IST

Polling for Presidential elections underway in Kazakhstan

Astana [Kazakhstan], Jun 9 (ANI): Kicking-off the high stakes presidential elections, polling opened at 7 am across Kazakhstan on Sunday.

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 11:21 IST

Greater participation of MSMEs boosts domestic, global trade:...

Tokyo [Japan], Jun 9 (ANI): At a meeting of the G20 Summit, Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal said that a greater participation of the medium and small scale enterprises (MSMEs) in developing countries, like India, will boost the domestic as well as the global trade.

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 10:36 IST

PM Modi first foreign leader to visit Sri Lanka after Easter...

Colombo [Sri Lanka], Jun 9 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will be making a brief stopover in Sri Lanka on his way back to India from the Maldives, becomes the first foreign leader to visit the island nation after the deadly Easter terror attack that killed more than 250 people on April 21

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 09:53 IST

US asks China to break impasse in trade talks

Tokyo [Japan], Jun 9 (ANI): The United States has called upon China to resume the stalled trade talks and return to the negotiating table or face more tariffs from the Trump administration.

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 06:07 IST

Iran denounces latest US sanctions targetting petrochemical sector

Tehran [Iran], Jun 9 (ANI): Sharpening its attack, Iran on Saturday slammed the United States for its decision to impose fresh sanctions on the country's largest petrochemical group, calling it a violation of "principles of international law."

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 05:29 IST

Israel can annex parts of West Bank, says US envoy

New York [USA], Jun 9 (ANI): US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman on Saturday opined that Israel has the right to annex "at least some" parts of the West Bank, a move that could violate international law and invite wrath from Palestine.

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 04:57 IST

Sri Lankan intelligence chief resigns over Easter Sunday bombings

Colombo [Sri Lanka], Jun 9 (ANI): Sri Lanka's national intelligence chief Sisira Mendis has stepped down from his post in the wake of Easter Sunday bombings that killed over 250 people in April.

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 04:02 IST

Russian scribe charged for attempted selling of drugs

Moscow [Russia], Jun 9 (ANI): A Moscow court on Saturday charged a Russian investigative journalist for attempted large-scale sale of drugs, according to the scribe's lawyer.

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 03:31 IST

Eyeing 2020 polls, Sanders to rake up defending democratic...

Washington DC [USA], Jun 9 (ANI): Democrat Senator Bernie Sanders is scheduled to deliver a speech on defending democratic socialism next week in Washington DC as the battle for the top post heats up ahead of next year's presidential polls.

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 02:23 IST

15 killed in Taliban attack in Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], Jun 9 (ANI): At least 15 people, including civilians, were killed in an attack by a group of Taliban terrorists in Ghor province in western Afghanistan on Friday night, an official of Ghor Provincial Council said on Saturday.

