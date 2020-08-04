Happy to see end of Ayodhya conflict: South Korean Envoy

By Ashoke Raj

New Delhi [India], August 3 (ANI): South Korean Ambassador to India Shin Bong-kil on Monday said he is relieved to see a final end of the conflict on Ayodhya as it has an important relationship with Seoul.

"I am very much relieved after many years finally Ram temple will be built in Ayodhya. I am also happy to say that everyone obeyed this decision. This is the real strength of India's legal system," he said.

The Ambassador said that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Kim Jung-sook had inaugurated the Queen Huh Memorial at Queen Huh Park in Ayodhya in 2018.

"Both India and Korean Park Pavillion could not be completed this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The materials for the Korean pavilion could not be imported. The work is most likely to complete by next year," he said.

During an exclusive interview with the ANI, the Ambassador also announced that South Korea's International Vaccine Institute is planning to establish a foreign office in Delhi as India is a very important partner in the pharma industry.

"India is always important in terms of vaccines and has strong pharma industry. Korea also has a couple of big companies working hard on the development of a vaccine (of COVID19). International Vaccine Institute is planning to establish a foreign office in Delhi," he said.

Speaking on the India-South Korea's relationship, he said that both the countries share a very deep relationship that is embedded in history.

"Korea's old Asian history books have stories of Indian princess marrying a local Korean king Kim Suro. Earlier, people used to consider it as just a legend. However, the archaeologists discovered Indian artefacts in the tombs of Karak kingdoms," Envoy added.

He further stressed that the Koreans are currently showing a lot of interest in this legend. (ANI)