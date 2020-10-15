Hardeep Puri interacts with envoys from EU member states, talks of opportunities created due to COVID-19 disruptions

New Delhi [India], October 15 (ANI): Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday had a video conference with Ambassador of European Union to India Ugo Astuto and envoys from 27 EU member states and outlined comprehensive steps taken by India to deal with COVID-19 and opportunities created in the wake of disruptions caused by the pandemic.

"Had an extended video conference with Ugo Astuto and Ambs from 27 EU Member States. I outlined comprehensive steps taken to deal with COVID19 in India under the visionary leadership of PM Narendra Modiji and opportunities created in the wake of disruptions caused by the pandemic," Puri said in a tweet.



"We also covered several issues pertaining to civil aviation, development of infrastructure in cities and policy interventions implemented under AatmaNirbharBharat Abhiyan. Reforms undertaken across industries in India are creating an attractive environment for FDI," he added.

He further said India is enhancing inclusivity and sustainability for a post-COVID-19 world.

"We are enhancing inclusivity and sustainability in India for a post COVID world in which we will position ourselves as a robust economy in the global context and will be able to emerge stronger," he said. (ANI)

