Harimau Shakti 2022: Indian, Malaysian armies practise operations in jungle terrain

New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI): The troops of the Indian Army and Malaysian Army practised operations in jungle terrain during the cross-training phase of the joint military exercise 'Harimau Shakti 2022.'

Notably, India-Malaysia joint military Exercise 'Harimau Shakti -2022' commenced at Pulai, Kluang, Malaysia on Monday. The joint exercise between the armies of India and Malaysia will culminate on December 12. It is an annual training event being conducted between the Indian and Malaysian armies since 2012.

"Exercise #HarimauShakti 2022 #IndianArmy & #MalaysianArmy troops practised operations in jungle terrain during the cross-training phase of the joint exercise #HarimauShakti 2022," the Western Command of Indian Army wrote on Twitter.



Combat-experienced troops of the Garhwal Rifles Regiment of the Indian Army and the Royal Malay Regiment of the Malaysian Army are participating in the exercise this year to share experiences gained during operations in order to enhance inter-operability in planning and execution of various operations in jungle terrain, an official release by Ministry of Defence said.

The scope of the joint military exercise involves a Command Planning Exercise (CPX) at the Battalion level and Company level Field Training Exercise (FTX) on sub-conventional operations in jungle terrain. The exercise schedule includes the establishment of a joint command post, joint surveillance centre, sharing expertise in the employment of aerial assets.

In addition, the joint military exercise involves technical demonstrations, casualty management and casualty evacuation apart from planning logistics at the battalion level. The Ministry of Defence in the release said that the exercise will enhance the level of defence cooperation between the Indian Army and the Malaysian Army and foster bilateral relations between the two nations. (ANI)

