Harsh Vardhan Shringla, French diplomat Alice Guitton discuss India-Pacific, regional security cooperation

Paris [France], October 30 (ANI): Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Friday had a meeting with Alice Guitton, France's Director-General of International Relations and Strategy (DGRIS), wherein they discussed Indo-Pacific region and maritime security, defence partnership and regional security cooperation.

His visit comes at a time when the US is reeling under terrorist attacks and tensions are high in the European country. A knife-wielding man killed two women and a man at the Notre-Dame Basilica in Nice and injured several others on Thursday.



The police detained the attacker and launched an investigation. The attack in Nice was followed by a knife-stabbing attempt in France's southeastern city of Avignon and another one at the French Consulate in Saudi Arabia.

Foreign Secretary Shringla, who is on France visit, yesterday met Emmanuel Bonne, Diplomatic Advisor to French President Emmanuel Macron and extended condolences on terrorist attacks in France.

He also conveyed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message that India stands with France in the fight against terrorism.

