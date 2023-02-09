Harsh Vardhan Shringla meets US Charge d'Affaires in Delhi

New Delhi [India], February 9 (ANI): India's Chief Coordinator for G20 Presidency Harsh Vardhan Shringla met United States Charge d' Affaires to India, Elizabeth Jones and Deputy Minister Counselor Phil Cummings, saying that the US assured that their participation and contribution would remain robust and meaningful.

Taking to Twitter, Shringla said, "Productive meeting with Amb Elizabeth Jones, Charge d'Affaires & Deputy Minister Counselor Phil Cummings from US Embassy. US CDA noted meetings under India's #G20 Presidency had got off to a good start, assured US participation & contribution would remain robust and meaningful."



In October, Elizabeth Jones was appointed as Charge d' Affaires ad interim at Embassy in New Delhi. Previously, Jones served as Assistant Secretary of State for Europe and Eurasia, acting Assistant Secretary of State for the Near East and ambassador to Kazakhstan.

India assumed the G20 presidency on December 1, 2022, and the US has since demonstrated its support for it.



The United States supports India's G20 presidency, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken tweeted as he met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Cambodia on the sidelines of the 17th ASEAN Summit. Both the leaders tweeted about the meeting and shared the details of the discussions.

"I met Indian External Affairs Minister @DrSJaishankar on the margins of the @ASEAN summit today in Phnom Penh to discuss ongoing efforts to expand our partnership & mitigate the effects of Russia's war on Ukraine. The U.S. supports India's #G20 Presidency" he tweeted.

The US supports India's emergence as a leading global power and a vital partner in efforts to safeguard the Indo-Pacific as a region of peace, stability, and growing prosperity.

Meanwhile, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, earlier said, "India is the President of G20 next year, so President Biden will certainly intend to be a participant in G20."

He pointed out that PM Modi has already been to the White House since President Biden took office.

"The two have had the opportunity to talk in person, and to talk on the phone or talk on video multiple times. When you add all that up, there is a very practical and productive relationship between the two, who see a common interest on a number of critical issues, and have really worked to strengthen the US-India partnership," he said. (ANI)

