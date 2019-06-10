Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina (File photo)
Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina (File photo)

Hasina accuses Myanmar of being hesitant in taking back Rohingyas

ANI | Updated: Jun 10, 2019 13:12 IST

Dhaka [Bangladesh], Jun 10 (ANI): Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has reportedly accused Myanmar of being hesitant in repatriating over a million Rohingya who fled ongoing sectarian conflict in the northern Rakhine State.
"The problem lies with Myanmar as they don't want to take back the Rohingyas by any means though Naypyidaw signed an agreement with Bangladesh promising to repatriate them," Dhaka Tribune quoted Hasina as saying on Sunday.
The Prime Minister, at the same time, also feared that some international aid and voluntary agencies too were unwilling to resolve the crisis saying, "They never want the refugees to return to their home."
She further noted that Dhaka had separately held talks with India, China, and Japan, over their stance on the Rohingya crisis. All the three countries had acknowledged Rohingyas as Myanmar nationals and agreed that they should return home, Hasina added.
The Prime Minister also expressed her concerns about the security factors involving the Rohingyas as many of them were found to be getting engaged in criminal activities, forcing the authorities to ask armed forces and law enforcement agencies to intensify their vigil.
"We asked them to raise a security cluster around them (Rohingya camps) and enforce a constant patrol," she was quoted as saying.
Myanmar stripped the Muslim-majority Rohingya of their citizenship in 1982, rendering them stateless.
At present, nearly one million Rohingyas are forced to take shelter in Bangladesh after Myanmar's army, responding to attacks by an armed group, launched a brutal campaign against the Muslim minorities in the Rakhine state in 2017. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 13:35 IST

Nepalese bizman denies having offshore accounts

London [UK], Jun 10 (ANI): Niraj Govinda Shrestha, a London-based Nepalese businessman, who was named in a Center for Investigative Journalism (CIJ) report from Nepal regarding offshore accounts, has denied all allegations levelled against him and described them as "fake news."

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 13:27 IST

France reaffirms support to India in fighting terrorism, terror financing

New Delhi [India], Jun 10 (ANI): France stands alongside India in the fight against terrorism and terror financing, said French Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne, during his official visit to New Delhi on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 13:21 IST

Syrian Army continue offensive to retake rebel-controlled areas

Hama [Syria], Jun 10 (ANI): After recapturing Kafr Houd in the last few days, the Syrian Army is continuing its offensive to retake areas which are controlled by rebels.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 13:12 IST

Mine collapses in China's Jilin, 9 killed

Jilin [China], Jun 10 (ANI): At least nine people were killed while 10 others were wounded after a mine owned by Jilin Longjiabao Mining collapsed here late on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 12:50 IST

Will Singapore continue to be India's largest foreign investor?

Singapore, June 10 (ANI): After coming in second to Mauritius for two years, Singapore regained top spot as India's largest source of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the 2018-19 financial year, which ended in March. For the last fiscal, USD 16.2 billion of foreign investment originated from the

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 11:24 IST

S. Korea, US in discord over North's nuclear policy: Report

Seoul [South Korea], Jun 10 (ANI): The relations between South Korea and the United States are not in good shape, a North Korean state media said on Sunday, criticising Washington for unveiling a "unilateral" and "gangster-like" attitude towards North Korea's nuclear policy.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 11:05 IST

American Airlines extends cancellations of 737 Max flights until Sept 3

Washington D.C. [USA], Jun 10 (ANI): American Airlines on Sunday extended cancellations of flights of Boeing 737 Max jets until September 3 in the wake of software update on the planes which were grounded in March after two deadly crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 10:33 IST

Amid financial crisis, Pak PM urges citizens to declare assets, pay taxes

Islamabad [Pakistan], Jun 10 (ANI): At a time when Pakistan is grappling to overcome severe financial crises, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday urged his countrymen to declare their assets and pay off taxes by June 30.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 09:24 IST

Nepal: Bhoto Jatra marks end of longest Rato Machindranath...

Kathmandu [Nepal], Jun 10 (ANI): The 'Rato Machhindranath' chariot festival concluded in Nepal's Lalitpur district on Sunday after observing 'Bhoto Jatra' or the 'vest festival' that marks the end of the month-long celebration.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 07:05 IST

Trump slams NYT for 'false report' on Mexico immigration deal

Washington DC [USA], Jun 10 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Sunday hit out at The New York Times over the "shockingly false and untrue" report on the immigration deal reached with Mexico.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 06:10 IST

Amid financial crisis in Pak, Imran Khan to address nation today

Islamabad [Pakistan], Jun 10 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is set to address the nation on Monday morning, as the country continues to grapple with a severe financial crunch.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 05:33 IST

Crowd shouts 'chor hai' as Mallya leaves from The Oval after match

London [UK], Jun 10 (ANI): Absconding liquor baron, Vijay Mallya, who is facing extradition proceedings in the UK, was greeted with 'chor hai' chants outside The Oval on Sunday as he made his way out of the stadium after watching the World Cup match between India and Australia.

Read More
iocl