Pakistan flag
Pakistan flag

Hassled Pakistan to counter India's steps in J-K

ANI | Updated: Aug 05, 2019 15:23 IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 05 (ANI): Rattled by India's landmark decisions scrapping the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and converting the state into a Union Territory, Pakistan on Monday said it will exercise "all possible options" to counter the steps.
This statement from Islamabad comes hours after India scrapped Article 370 of the Constitution that gave a special status to Jammu and Kashmir and barred people from the rest of the country from buying property there. The BJP-led Centre also converted Jammu and Kashmir into a Union Territory with legislature, while hiving off Ladakh as a separate Union Territory without legislature.
It also added that Pakistan is committed to the "Kashmir cause and its political, diplomatic and moral support to the people".
"Pakistan reaffirms its abiding commitment to the Kashmir cause and its political, diplomatic and moral support to the people of Jammu and Kashmir for the realization of their inalienable right to self-determination," the Pakistan Foreign Ministry said.
Ironically, the statement comes even as Pakistan is struggling with a debt-ridden economy and has "30,000 to 40,000" militants on its soil, as accepted by their Prime Minister Imran Khan during his recent US visit. Not only this, he even admitted that his country has 40 different militant groups operating within its borders.
Islamabad has for long aided anti-India activities on its soil, many times aimed at perpetrating violence in Kashmir. An example of their nefarious designs came to the fore when Indian Army on Saturday foiled an infiltration attempt by Pakistani Border Action Team (BAT) in Jammu and Kashmir's Keran Sector while eliminating five-seven Pakistani Army regulars and terrorists.
Earlier this month, the Indian Army had said that Pakistani terrorists were plotting to carry out an attack on the ongoing Amarnath Yatra and that the security forces had recovered a Pakistan Ordnance Factory anti-personnel mine from a terror cache.
Following this, the Jammu and Kashmir administration had advised all Amarnath Yatris and tourists to curtail their stay in the Valley. Several countries like Germany and the UK also advised its citizens against travelling to the state. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 15:06 IST

Nepal celebrates Naag Panchami

Kathmandu [Nepal], Aug 5 (ANI): Nepal celebrated Naag Panchami on August 5 by offering prayers to Lord Shiva.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 14:37 IST

Scrapping of Article 370 by India unacceptable: Shehbaz Sharif

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 5 (ANI): Calling India's decision to scrap Article 370 as "unacceptable", Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president and opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif on Monday called for an emergency meeting of the parliamentary leaders to discuss the ongoing situation.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 14:21 IST

Crippled by debt and terror, Pakistan's hollow 'support' for Kashmiris

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 5 (ANI): Soon after the BJP-led central government scrapped Article 370 which provided special status to Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan on Monday said that it will continue extending "diplomatic and political support" to Kashmiris.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 13:58 IST

CPEC project for Pakistan's elites, lacks local leadership, says...

Brussels [Belgium], Aug 5 (ANI): The China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a project of, by, and for Pakistan's elites which completely lacks local ownership, says a researcher based in Brussels.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 12:45 IST

Hong Kong: HK$1 million offered for information on protester who...

Hong Kong, Aug 5 (ANI): Former Hong Kong Chief Executive CY Leung has offered $1 million Hong Kong dollars for information on the "maniac who threw the national (China's) flag into the sea."

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 11:53 IST

MUFG strengthens financial cooperation with Indonesian bank

Jakarta [Indonesia], Aug 5 (ANI): Economic growth in Indonesia is attracting international investments.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 11:06 IST

UN appeals for maximum restraint along LoC

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 5 (ANI): The United Nations has appealed to both India and Pakistan for maximum restraint along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Kashmir region.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 10:39 IST

19 killed, 30 injured in explosion near cancer institute in Cairo

Cairo [Egypt], Aug 5 (ANI): At least 19 people have died while 30 others were injured due to an explosion near a cancer institute here, an Egyptian health official said on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 09:01 IST

Russia slams UK media's 'biased' coverage of Moscow rally

London [UK], Aug 5 (Sputnik/ANI): The Russian Embassy in the UK on Sunday slammed the British media's "biased" coverage of a rally held in Moscow this weekend.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 08:55 IST

6 Mexicans killed in El Paso shooting, says Obrador

Mexico City [Mexico], Aug 5 (Sputnik/ANI): Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Sunday said that at least six Mexican citizens have lost their lives in the gruesome El Paso shootings which took place this weekend in the United States.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 08:23 IST

Violent protests have pushed Hong Kong to dangerous situation: Carrie Lam

Hong Kong, Aug 5 (ANI): Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam on Monday said that violent protests have pushed the region to the verge "of a very dangerous situation," and that they have also affected the economy.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 07:25 IST

Pakistan's Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir to meet today

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 5 (ANI): Pakistan's Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir affairs will meet on Monday to discuss the prevailing security situation in the valley as well as -- what it claims -- the "Indian misadventure or aggression" along the Line of Control (LoC).

Read More
iocl