HCNR Chairman Abdullah thanks India for continued support for Afghanistan peace

Kabul [Afghanistan], May 20 (ANI): Afghan High Council for National Reconciliation (HCNR) Chairman, Abdullah Abdullah, here on Wednesday met Ambassador Vinay Kumar and thanked India for its continued support for peace in Afghanistan.

"Pleased to receive Ambassador of India to #AFG Vinay Kumar @vkumar1969. He expressed India's support for the political agreement, formation of an inclusive government & the establishment of High Council for National Reconciliation. I thanked India for its continued support," Abdullah tweeted.

The meeting comes days after Abdullah was appointed to lead the office of High Council for National Reconciliation following the signing of a power-sharing deal with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani.

The HCNR was formed to lead future peace talks, including with the Taliban.

India has welcomed the political agreement between Ghani and Abdullah, saying that the new deal will result in renewed efforts for establishing enduring peace and stability in the war-torn nation. (ANI)

