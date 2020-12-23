Head of Afghan election monitoring organisation killed in armed attack in Kabul

Kabul [Afghanistan], December 23 (ANI/Sputnik): Mohammad Yousuf Rasheed, the executive director of the Free and Fair Election Foundation of Afghanistan (FEFA) was killed in an armed attack in Kabul on Wednesday, a Sputnik correspondent reported.



Rasheed was injured when unknown gunmen opened fire at his vehicle in the Chihilsitoon area of the seventh district and later died in a hospital.

Rasheed's brother confirmed his death on Facebook.

The FEFA was established in 2004 and is engaged in promoting the implementation of domestic laws and enhancing transparency in the electoral processes in Afghanistan. (ANI/Sputnik)

