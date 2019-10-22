Heads of 87 foreign missions in India reached Amritsar to visit Golden Temple

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): The heads of 87 foreign missions in India on Tuesday reached Amritsar to visit Golden Temple in order to take part in celebrations to mark the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe accompanied the heads of missions.

The group of diplomats includes ambassadors of Australia, Magnolia, Murako, Bhutan, Afghanistan, Myanmar Maldives, Nepal, and Srilanka. Deputy Chief of US Missions is also present. Upon their arrival, the group received a traditional welcome.

The visit is being organised by the ICCR in collaboration with the state government of Punjab and the Shiromani Gurudwara Parbandhak Committee.

It was organised after the union cabinet decided to celebrate the occasion in a grand manner throughout the country and across the globe, according to an official statement. (ANI)

