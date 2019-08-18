Healthy people-to-people contact should be cornerstone of Indo-Bhutanese relations: Lotay Tshering

Paro [Bhutan], Aug 18 (ANI): Bhutan Prime Minister Lotay Tshering on Sunday said that the cornerstone of Indo-Bhutanese relationship should remain healthy people-to-people contact, as echoed in Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech.

In an exclusive interview to ANI, Tshering said, "The main theme of Prime Minister Modi's visit is human to human touch. That is why the Prime Minister was giving a very powerful, non-developmental activities-related talks this morning. As I said, The main theme of the Indo-Bhutanese relationship should be healthy people-to-people contact."

Bhutan which it shares borders with both India and China is one of India's most trusted friends in the region

Tshering said that is important for the strengthening of the bilateral relations between any two countries that their leaders, as well as people, connect well with each other.

"If our two hearts connect, from there we can pick it up. As I was saying yesterday, for the foreign relations of two countries to be strong, their leaders and people must connect," he said.

In line with the same, the activities organised during Modi's visit to the Himalayan countries "were very personal, sometimes on the humourous side, sometimes on religion, spirituality, yoga, health, food, and such... mainly targeting for our two hearts to connect."

PM Modi's visit paved way for the two countries to look beyond the cooperation in the Hydropower sector, to other areas, such as education, health and space, to name a few. (ANI)