Hearing on parliament dissolution case in Nepal SC postponed till Friday

Kathmandu [Nepal], January 13 (ANI): The hearing on the case of dissolution of the House of Representatives in the Nepal Supreme Court has been postponed till Friday.

According to the Himalayan Times, the hearing was concluded without a decision on Wednesday as to whether or not to take the case to a grand full bench, as demanded by petitioners.

The case is being heard by a five-member Constitutional Bench of the SC led by Chief Justice Cholendra Shamsher Rana.



The Bench hearing the petition will give a final verdict on the issue of whether the HoR dissolution was in line with the constitution or not.

Thirteen petitioners had filed a writ against the dismantling of the Lower House. They demanded the formation of a grand full bench for which a petition was submitted. Their lawyers are pleading before the constitutional bench in favour of the formation of the full bench, Himalayan Times reported.

This comes after Nepal President Bidya Devi Bhandari dissolved the Lower House on Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli's recommendation on December 20.

After dissolving the Parliament, Oli also proposed elections on April 30 and May 10, 2021, nearly two years ahead of the schedule. (ANI)

