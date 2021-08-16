Heavy gunfire kills 3 at Kabul airport as citizens gathered to leave country

Kabul [Afghanistan] August 16 (ANI): At least three people lost their lives on Monday following gunfire at the passenger terminal of Kabul's international airport.

The incident happened after thousands of Afghans gathered at the Kabul airport to seek an evacuation flight amid Taliban's takeover of the country, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Witnesses reported seeing the prone, bloodied bodies lying on the ground just outside the terminal building. Officials at the US Central Command were not immediately available for comment, the report stated.



Meanwhile, the US military has taken over the security at the Kabul airport to execute the massive airlift of diplomat presence in Afghanistan following the Taliban's takeover of the capital city, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Earlier, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday informed that the President has sent additional forces to ensure an orderly and safe evacuation of the US diplomatic presence in Kabul.

In other recent development, over 60 countries including the US, United Kingdom, Japan, Germany and Canada on Sunday (local time) urged "all parties" to safeguard the departure of foreign nationals and Afghans who wish to leave the war-torn country, and said that roads, airports and border crossing must remain open.

Afghanistan government has collapsed with President Ashraf Ghani leaving the country and the Taliban's entry into the capital, the New York Times reported.

Reports also suggest that the movement will soon proclaim the re-establishment of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan. (ANI)

