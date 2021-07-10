Heavy rainfall alert in 3 Kyushu prefectures

Kyushu [Japan] July 10 (ANI): The administration has urged 1,20,000 households in three prefectures of Japan to immediately ensure protection following heavy rainfall alerts in the region.

People from Kagoshima, Miyazaki and Kumamoto in southwest Japan were advised to seek protection from the heavy rains, NHK World reported.

On Saturday morning, officials issued the highest-level alert on the five-level disaster warning scale which involves more than 2,40,000 people in the region.



The alert also directed heavy rainfall in the cities of Izumi, Isa and Satsumasendai, and the towns of Satsuma and Yusui in Kagoshima Prefecture, NHK World reported.

Officials suggest water levels in many rivers of Kyusu prefectures are dangerously high. They say one river in Kagoshima is already at risk of flooding. People on Saturday morning captured footage showing torrents of water gushing through residential areas as reported by NHK World.

Kyushu Railway Company has also decided to suspend shinkansen services between Kumamoto and Kagoshima-Chuo stations for a day. (ANI)

