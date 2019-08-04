Representative Image
Representative Image

Heavy rains forecast in parts of China

ANI | Updated: Aug 04, 2019 13:22 IST

Beijing [China], Aug 4 (Xinhua/ANI): China's meteorological authority on Sunday said that heavy rains are forecast for parts of north China and Sichuan Province over the next three days.
Parts of north China, including Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, northeast China, and Sichuan Basin may see torrential rains from Sunday to Tuesday, while Hubei, Hunan and Jiangxi provinces will see sweltering weather with temperatures exceeding 35 degrees Celsius, the National Meteorological Center said in an online statement.
The lingering effects of Typhoon Wipha are forecast to bring rainstorms to southern parts of Yunnan Province and south China, the centre added.
Strong tropical storm Francisco is also gaining strength in the Northwest Pacific. It will be moving toward Japan over the next several days and could make landfall there, the center stated. (Xinhua/ANI)

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 14:12 IST

10 killed in Ohio's Dayton shooting, suspected gunman dead

Ohio [USA], Aug 4 (ANI): At least 10 people are feared dead and 16 people sustained injuries in a shooting in Dayton here in the early hours of Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 13:16 IST

Crimean zoos offer shelter to animals from Siberian forests...

Simferopol [Russia], Aug 4 (Sputnik/ANI): The Director of Crimea's Taigan and Skazka zoos, Oleg Zubkov, on Sunday said that the parks are ready to accept animals from Siberian forests, which are engulfed in heavy wildfires.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 11:20 IST

3 Mexicans among those killed in El Paso shooting: Obrador

Mexico City [Mexico], Aug 4 (Sputnik/ANI) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Saturday (local time) said that there were three Mexican citizens among those killed in the shooting at a shopping centre in the US city of El Paso.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 10:44 IST

El Paso shooting an 'act of cowardice': Trump

Washington [US], Aug 4 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Saturday condemned the El Paso shooting which left 20 people dead and called it an "act of cowardice".

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 10:14 IST

US could win Afghanistan but does not want to kill 10 millon...

Washington [US], Aug 4 (ANI): President Donald Trump on Saturday reiterated that the US could win Afghanistan in just four days, but it will kill at least 10 million people.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 09:45 IST

Trump responsible for El Paso shooting: Beto O'Rourke

Washington [USA], Aug 04 (ANI): Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke on Saturday (local time) claimed that President Donald Trump is responsible for the El Paso shooting in which at least 20 people were killed.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 09:09 IST

Militants in Idlib violated ceasefire twice in 24hrs: Russia

Idlib [Syria], Aug 04 (ANI): Russia on Saturday claimed that militants in Idlib city of Syria have violated ceasefire in the region at least twice in the last 24 hours.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 08:26 IST

Australian PM expresses condolences to families of victims of El...

Sydney [Australia], Aug 4 (ANI): Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Sunday expressed sadness and his condolences to the families of the 20 people who were killed in the "terrible and evil" shooting in El Paso, Texas.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 07:09 IST

CPEC structured as a resource extraction exercise, says expert

Washington DC [USA], Aug 4 (ANI): China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is not an investment into Pakistan, but is structured as a resource extraction exercise, a US-based frontier and emerging market analyst has said.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 06:44 IST

President Kovind returns home after three-nation visit

New Delhi [India], Aug 4 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind returned home on Sunday after a successful week-long official tour to the West African nations of Benin, The Gambia, and Guinea.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 06:15 IST

Trump pledges "total support" after El Paso Mass Shooting

Washington DC [USA], Aug 4 (ANI): United States President Donald Trump on Saturday pledged total support of the Federal Government to the governor of Texas Greg Abbott in the wake of the shooting incident at a shopping mall.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 06:13 IST

62 migrants rescued off Libya's western coast

Tripoli [Libya], Aug 4 (ANI): At least 62 Europe-bound migrants were rescued by Libyan Coast Guards off the country's Western Coast, the Anti-Illegal Immigration Agency has said.

Read More
iocl