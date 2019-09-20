A picture of the flooding shared by Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo on Twitter (Photo/Acevedo's Twitter)
Heavy rains in Houston ahead of PM's 'Howdy, Modi!' address

ANI | Updated: Sep 20, 2019 12:57 IST

Texas [US], Sept 20 (ANI): Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's much-anticipated address at 'Howdy Modi' event, a tropical storm has triggered relentless and heavy rains in Texas leading to flash flooding in some parts of the state.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott has declared a state of disaster in 13 counties impacted by remnants of tropical storm Imelda.
National Weather Service is calling Imelda a "particularly dangerous situation," and urging residents to "seek higher ground now!". Rain may continue into Friday in parts of eastern Texas and western Louisiana.
Hundred of flights were cancelled into and out of Houston area airport due to severe rain.
Imelda dropped enough rain in one day at Houston's Intercontinental Airport to set a record for the wettest 24-hour period in September, breaking Hurricane Ike's record set on September 13, 2008.
However, flight operations for arrivals will resume at George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) on Friday, as per airport authorities.
"Flight arrivals will resume at 4 am CT tomorrow. Please check with your airline on flight status before coming to the airport. While driving to the airport will be closed until Noon. All other checkpoints will be open. United passengers, please use Cor E checkpoints," tweeted Houston Bush Airport.
Meanwhile, the NRG Stadium where Modi is scheduled to address 50,000 people is unaffected by heavy rains as it has two retractable, fabric roofs. This means that the venue is well covered and dry.
Taking cognizance of rains, American football team Texans has cancelled events in the stadium due to Imelda.
However, the organisers are confident about the mega event and have said that the situation is normal.
"The tropical storm has passed and the weather is clearing up. Houston is dry and not flooded. Traffic is normal," Gitesh Desai, spokesperson of 'Howdy Modi' told ANI.
The mega event is believed to be one of the largest events to welcome a foreign head of government ever in the history of the United States. The event will also be attended by President Donald Trump.
In the United States, it will mark the first time that the two leaders would meet outside of either capital Washington DC or New York, where the United Nations is headquartered.
Moreover, the fact that House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, the second-highest-ranking Democrat, will also address the gathering, further reflects the strong bipartisan support for the relationship between the two countries. (ANI)

iocl