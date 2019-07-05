Heavy rains lash SW Japan, triggering mudslides

Kyushu [Japan], Jul 4 (ANI): Bracing for mudslides and flooding, over a million people have been ordered to evacuate as heavy rains continue to lash the southwestern Japanese region of Kyushu on Thursday.

Quoting local officials, CNN reported that the region experienced nearly a month's rainfall in a single day. It received more than 300 millimetres of rain on Thursday which is equivalent to the island's average rainfall of 319 millimetres for July.

Meanwhile, NHK World reported that rainfall in parts of Kagoshima and Miyazaki reached 1,000 millimetres since Friday which is more than double the average for July.

Civilians in central and eastern Japan have been told to stay alert for mudslides, flooding, lightning strikes, strong gusts and overflowing rivers as around 100 to 130 millimetres of rain is expected to lash the region before Friday morning.

Meanwhile, an elderly woman is missing after her home was destroyed in a mudslide in Kagoshima's Soo City on Thursday morning.

Several communities have also been cut off in Miyazaki prefecture's Miyakonojo City due to flooding and mudslides. No injuries have been reported yet. (ANI)

