Here's how PM responded to Scott Morrison's 'Kithana ache he Modi' remark

Osaka [Japan], June 29 (ANI): Stealing away some fun moments from the hectic schedule of the G-20 Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison took to Twitter to celebrate their friendship.

Early in the morning, the Australian Prime Minister tweeted a happy selfie with Modi alongside a caption in Hindi, saying 'Kithana ache he Modi' (How nice Modi is). Both the leaders had wide smiles drawn across their faces.

Reciprocating the same emotions, Modi quoted Morrison's tweet and wrote, "Mate, I'm stoked about the energy of our bilateral relationship! @ScottMorrisonMP".

Mate, I’m stoked about the energy of our bilateral relationship! @ScottMorrisonMP https://t.co/RdvaWsqlwY — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 29, 2019



The two leaders are in Japan to attend the 14th edition of G-20 Summit in Osaka.

Apart from participating in the summit, Morrison and Modi are busy holding a string of bilateral and multilateral meetings.

Modi on Friday attended three multilateral meetings apart from his interventions at the summit with four bilateral meetings with the US, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, and Germany. He also had two pull-side meetings with Vietnam and the World Bank president David Malpas.

This is the first meeting of the two leaders after the elections in their countries.

Soon after the Modi's re-election, Morrison had called him up to congratulate on the stupendous Lok Sabha election victory and sought to boost bilateral ties.

Modi had also congratulated Morrison for guiding his Liberal-National Coalition Party to victory in recently concluded elections in Australia. (ANI)