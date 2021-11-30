High commissioner of Sri Lanka to India meets Rajnath Singh

New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI): The High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to India Milinda Moragoda paid a visit to Defence Minister of India, Rajnath Singh in Delhi on Tuesday, seeking defence and security cooperation.

"The High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to India, Mr Milinda Moragoda called on Raksha Mantri Shri Rahnath Singh in New Delhi today," informed RMO India in a tweet on Tuesday.

According to the High Commission of Sri Lanka to India, the Defence Minister extended a warm welcome to High Commissioner Moragoda. They discussed a range of issues, reviewing the existing excellent defence and security ties between the two countries. Moragoda thanked Indian Defence Minister for the assistance the Indian defence has been providing for years.

"The High Commissioner particularly conveyed to Defence Minister Singh his appreciation for the assistance extended by India to Sri Lanka by sending military aircraft with medical supplies during the covid-19 pandemic," the statement read.

"Moragoda thanked India for assisting in controlling the disastrous fires onboard MT New Diamond and MV Express Pearl off the coast of Sri Lanka, which would have resulted in unimaginable marine pollution in the region, had they not been controlled in a timely and efficient manner," the High Commission said in a statement.

"The two dignitaries took note of the annual bilateral Joint Military and Naval exercises and discussed avenues through which the existing bilateral defence and security cooperation could be further strengthened," High Commission mentioned in a statement. (ANI)