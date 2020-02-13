High level GoM reviews current status of novel coronavirus outbreak

New Delhi [India], Feb 13 (ANI): A meeting of high-level Group of Ministers (GoM) was held here on Thursday to review, monitor and evaluate the preparedness and measures taken regarding the management of novel Coronavirus in the country.

The GoM was constituted on the directions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. While its first meeting was held on February 3 at Nirman Bhawan under the chairpersonship of Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Harsh Vardhan, the second meeting of the GOM was held, here today.

It was chaired by Vardhan along with Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep S. Puri, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Minister of State for Home Nityananda Rai, Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of State for Shipping and Minister of State, Health & Family Welfare Ashwini Kumar Choubey.

A presentation of the status of the COVID-19 was made to the GOM. The members were also apprised of the current status of the three cases reported positive from Kerala

The GOM was also informed about the two Quarantine centers having 645 persons evacuated from Wuhan. The camps are being maintained by the Armed Forces and The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP). All inhabitants are medically examined on a daily basis. The GoM was apprised that all the evacuees have tested negative for COVID'19.

During the meeting, the GOM was also briefed that a total of 2,315 flights have been screened covering a total of 2,49,447 passengers.

The GOM was also apprised that adequate materials like Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) and N95 masks are available and the situation is closely monitored in all the States/UTs. The preparedness and actions are being reviewed at the highest level every day by the Union Health Minister and the Cabinet Secretary, in addition to Secretary (HFW).

The meeting was attended by Preeti Sudan, Secretary (HFW), H. Vardhan Shringla, Foreign Secretary, Sh. Pradeep Singh Kharola, Secretary (Civil Aviation) were also present. (ANI)

