Hindu girl abducted in Pakistan's Sindh province: Report

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 13 (ANI): In yet another case of atrocity against the minority communities in the country, a Hindu girl was abducted in Sindh province.

The girl named Shrimati Kareena was allegedly kidnapped a week ago in Unnar Muhalla, Qazi Ahmed town in Dadu, the Dawn newspaper reported.

According to the report, members of the Hindu community marched on main roads before staging a protest in front of Zardari House in Nawabshah on Tuesday in protest against what they believed was the abduction of the girl.

Police claimed the Hindu girl had eloped with a Muslim boy for love and had contracted marriage with him in a Karachi court.

The protesters chanted slogans against the police and demanded former president Asif Ali Zardari intervene to help them recover the girl.



However, local police said that Shrimati Kareena had not been abducted she had eloped with Khalil Rehman Jono of Meer Mohammad Jono village and had married him in a court in Karachi.

According to police, Asghar Jono, father of Khalil, had been arrested after the registration of FIR under Section 365-B on a complaint lodged by Sundurmal.

Earlier this year, a Hindu girl Pooja Kumari was killed by a man at her home in Pakistan's Sindh province. Pooja Kumari was shot in Sukkur after she put up resistance to attackers.

This incident drew a sharp reaction from various human rights organizations in the country.

Activists say human rights in Pakistan records have touched a new low with several media reports and global bodies reflecting the dire situation for women, minorities, children, and media persons in the country. (ANI)

